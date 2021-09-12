BBB Accredited Business
Tropical Storm Nicholas forms in the Gulf

National Hurricane Center’s first track has storm skirting along Texas coast
Tropical Storm Nicholas track
Tropical Storm Nicholas track(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The first track on Tropical Storm Nicholas has been issued by the National Hurricane Center.

The track takes Nicholas up the Texas coast as a strengthening tropical storm on Monday into Tuesday. A landfall is forecast to occur just south of Galveston, followed by a turn towards the northeast. It’s at that point the heaviest rainfall is expected to fall across our area with the storm expected to slow to a crawl.

All residents are urged to monitor the latest forecast from the FOX 8 Weather Team as this system organizes and moves in the next few days.

