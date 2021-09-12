Tropical Storm Nicholas forms in the Gulf

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The first track on Tropical Storm Nicholas has been issued by the National Hurricane Center.

The track takes Nicholas up the Texas coast as a strengthening tropical storm on Monday into Tuesday. A landfall is forecast to occur just south of Galveston, followed by a turn towards the northeast. It’s at that point the heaviest rainfall is expected to fall across our area with the storm expected to slow to a crawl.

All residents are urged to monitor the latest forecast from the FOX 8 Weather Team as this system organizes and moves in the next few days.

