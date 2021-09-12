BBB Accredited Business
Winston’s red-hot performance gives Saints halftime lead over the Packers

Demario Davis and the Saints meet up with the Packers in Jacksonville. (Source: Edwin Goode)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints came out firing in the first half in their “home game” against the Packers. Jameis Winston’s two TD passes, and a stout Black and Gold defense delivered the Saints a halftime advantage in Jacksonville, 17-3.

Winston connected with Alvin Kamara on a 3-yard TD pass in the second quarter. Upping the New Orleans edge to 10-0.

Right before half, Winston found Juwan Johnson on fourth down for a 1-yard touchdown. The pitch-and-catch expanded their lead over Green Bay, 17-0.

Winston was 9-of-12 passing, 65 yards, with the 2 TD’s.

