Zack: A new Gulf storm set to bring a wet week of weather

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s all over with, the dry air is on the way out and a wet weather pattern will take hold for the next several days if not the next week.

Rain chances are quickly increasing for your Saints Sunday as tropical moisture begins to surge in from the Gulf. A good 60% storm coverage is expected for today with a building breeze. That breeze will help keep the rain moving but it will also act to start increasing our tide levels. If you live outside the levee system, be ready for rising tides over the next several days.

Today is just the start as very good rain chances remain in the forecast all the way through next weekend. A lot will depend on the exact track of the new depression or storm forming in the Southwest Gulf. As this storm lifts to the north towards the Texas or SW LA coastal areas, bands of moisture will be moving in from the Gulf. The best rain chances of the week look to come Wednesday into Thursday for us after the storm makes landfall and slows while crossing Louisiana.

As of the latest update from the National Hurricane Center, it’s likely the disturbance which is currently in the Bay of Campeche will get a name over the next 24 hours. The next name on the list is Nicholas. All indications are this system will have plenty of warm water and a low shear environment to strengthen into a formidable tropical storm before the possibility of wind shear impacts it near landfall. As the storm unravels near the coast by the middle of the week, that’s when we will most be concerned about the heaviest rainfall in our area.

