5 dead, including multiple children, in Ohio house fire

Five people, including three children, were killed in an Akron house fire.
Five people, including three children, were killed in an Akron house fire.(WOIO)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Five people, including three children, died in an early morning fire Monday in northern Ohio, which left four others injured, authorities said.

Two adults and three children were killed, the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

Four people were taken to hospitals, the fire department said. Their conditions were not known. Authorities have not released the names or ages of the victims.

The three Akron students who died attended different city schools -- one at an elementary building, another at a middle school and the third in high school, district spokesperson Mark Williamson confirmed in an email.

Another child who was taken to the burn unit of a children’s hospital is a student at a different elementary school, he said.

According to WJW-TV, Akron firefighters arrived on the scene and found relatives and neighbors trying to get family members out of the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

