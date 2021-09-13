BBB Accredited Business
Daughter of LSU running backs coach dies, football team says

By Jacques Doucet
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Kevione Faulk, the daughter of current LSU running backs coach Kevin Faulk, has died.

The LSU football team posted the following statement about Kevione’s passing Monday, Sept. 13.

“We are heartbroken with the passing of Kevione Faulk, and our thoughts and prayers are with the Faulk family and all of those who love Kevione. She was a part of the LSU Family, and we mourn the loss of a daughter, a sister, a friend, a classmate and a colleague. We ask that all Tigers keep the Faulks in their prayers and respect their privacy at this difficult time.”

Kevione was also a student worker for the LSU Football staff, the team said.

