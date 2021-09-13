Former Bogalusa firefighter investigated for sex crimes arrested for third time

BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - A former Bogalusa firefighter that is the subject of a complex and ongoing sex crimes investigation has been arrested a third time, Washington Parish authorities said today.

Brandon Applewhite, 36, was arrested last week and given an additional second-degree rape charge, said Sheriff Randy Seal. He was released two days later on Thurs., Sept. 9 after posting a $75,000 bond.

“As I stated after Applewhite’s arrest in June, this is a complex case of manipulation involving several females,” said Seal. “I am so pleased with the continued investigation by our detective division in cooperation with the Bogalusa Police Department. If anyone has additional information about this ongoing matter, please contact Captain Anderson.”

Applewhite’s first arrest occurred in May when he was charged with non-consensual disclosure of a private picture, extortion, and malfeasance. In June, he was arrested again on the charge of second-degree rape.

The arrests are the result of an ongoing investigation by the Criminal Investigation Division of the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office. Any individual who might have more information regarding this very serious matter is asked to contact Detective Captain Tom Anderson at 985-661-6024.

