Former LSU Tiger Ja’Marr Chase shines in NFL debut

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrates after making a catch against the...
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrates after making a catch against the Minnesota Vikings in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(Jeff Dean | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WAFB) - The 2019 Fred Biletnikoff Award winner and former LSU Tiger Ja’Marr Chase shined in his NFL debut on Sunday, Sept 12. with the Cincinnati Bengals. He put his preseason struggles behind him and hauled in five catches for 101 yards and a score from his former teammate Joe Burrow.

The former Archbishop Rummel star had three catches for 80 yards in the first half including a 50-yard a yard touchdown catch at the end of the second quarter to put the Bengals up 14-7 at the half.

There was chatter during the preseason of the 5th overall picks ability to catch the football after he dropped several passes before the regular season kicked off. Chase had zero drops in his NFL debut that ended up being the most productive by a Bengals rookie in a season opener. He broke the Bengals’ franchise record for receiving yards in a debut, previously set by Jordan Shipley (82 yards in 2010).

Burrow, also looked good in his return since tearing his ACL/MCL last season, he completed 20-of-27 passes for 261 yards and two scores leading the Bengals to a 27-24 win in overtime.

Three other former Tigers played in the game against the Bengals, all with the Minnesota Vikings, cornerback Patrick Peterson who signed with the Vikings in the offseason had one total tackle, defensive end Danielle Hunter had six total tackles, five solo, one sack and a tackle for loss, and Justin Jefferson caught five passes for 71 yards and threw one pass for 11 yards.

