LSU evens their 2021 record with in-state victory over McNeese State

By Garland Gillen
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU now owns a win in 2021, but it wasn’t anything to write home about. The Tigers beat an undermanned McNeese State, 34-7.

“We won the game. Very pleased with our defensive performance. Not pleased with the last touchdown on the screen. Very pleased with our pass rush and I knew we were a good pass rushing team, but obviously we’re going to face stiffer opponents down the road.On offense, we couldn’t get it going for a while, but we hung in there. We tried to get the run game going outside. We had several offensive linemen that were out, but we had a variety of runs, speed sweeps, tosses, counters. We still had some protection problems. We need to look at it whether it’s personnel or whether it’s scheme we need to fix it because people are still going to come after us. Overall, we’re pleased with the win. I thought from Game 1 to Game 2 we made a jump in a lot of areas. Now we need to take this next jump next week in a lot of areas,” said LSU head coach Ed Orgeron.

The win a came at a small cost to the Orgeron family. Ed beat son, Cody, the starting quarterback for the Cowboys.

“To be honest with you like the first couple of plays was kind of weird, but after that, I knew Cody could handle it. I’ve watched all his games. There’s been some games he’s been sacked a bunch too, but he can handle it. He’s a big man. He knew what was coming in. I’m just glad he didn’t get hurt and hopefully they can move on next week and have a great game,” said Ed Orgeron.

“Obviously that was such an awesome game, environment, just blessed to be here in the situation that I’m in. It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity. I enjoyed every second of it. Looked around the stadium a couple of times. Take moments like that in. That doesn’t come around often so. Blessed to be out there. Happy to be in the shoes that I’m in. At the same time, yeah I’m ready to put this in the past, and move forward, no distractions,” said McNeese St. quarterback Cody Orgeron.

Terrorizing Orgeron all night, Houma native Maason Smith. The freshman was in the backfield all night.

“I thought he rushed the passer very good the first game. I don’t know if you guys noticed it. He had some very good 1-on-1 rushes then again tonight, he dominated his man. He had three sacks. Maason is a tremendous rusher, especially inside. He’s very athletic for a guy that’s 6-5. Great young player for us,” said Orgeron.

