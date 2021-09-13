Nicholas impacts into Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Rain will increase on Tuesday as Nicholas moves toward Louisiana. The rain could be heavy at times into Tuesday night and Wednesday. Some areas will experience flooding but it is difficult to pinpoint the exact areas. The flood watch means flooding is possible anywhere which includes the entire area. There is also a slight risk for a few tornadoes on Tuesday with the outer bands.

It is also possible that if Nicholas takes a more easterly track that strong wind gusts will impact the region late Tuesday and into early Wednesday. Some power outages would be possible with wind gusts around 40 mph at times.

Drier air will make it not quite as stormy for late week but there will still be a daily chance for some storms. Rain chances stay elevated into the weekend.

