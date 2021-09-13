NOPD investigating Sunday night homicide in Warehouse District

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot Sunday night (Sept. 13) in the Warehouse District, and investigators were questioning a person detained at the scene, New Orleans police said.

Few details of the homicide were revealed in the NOPD’s initial incident report. The department said officers responded around 9:15 p.m. to a report of gunshots in the 900 block of Poeyfarre Street, where The Cotton Mill apartments are located.

The NOPD said officers arrived to find the man shot inside a residence, where a person was detained for questioning. The victim was declared dead at the scene. Police did not disclose the identity of either person, nor offer a motive for the killing.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact NOPD homicide detective Walter Edmond at (504) 658-5300 or call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

