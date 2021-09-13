Now is your chance to stay inside a spud

BBB Accredited Business
The spud includes everything you need for a night’s stay, including a custom-made bed and a refrigerator.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(CNN) – Here’s your chance to sleep inside a giant potato.

The Big Idaho Potato Hotel is now open in Boise. The 6-ton potato is made of steel, plaster and concrete.

It’s been around since 2012, touring the country, but it has recently been transformed into a cozy Airbnb.

It includes everything you need for a night’s stay, including a custom-made bed and a refrigerator.

To celebrate the big spud, McAlister’s Deli is launching a sweepstakes for a free four-day stay at the potato hotel.

The winner will also get a ride on the Big Idaho Potato Truck, a semitrailer that carries a 4-ton fiberglass potato.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

