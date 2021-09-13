Orleans, Jefferson Parish residents prepare for TS Nicholas rain

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Parish leaders want residents to get prepared for some windy conditions and the possibility of a lot of rain. At the same time, the massive cleanup from Hurricane Ida continues making things a lot more difficult when there are already debris piles everywhere and roof damage throughout Orleans and Jefferson Parishes.

Parish leaders are urging people to pick up around their property and clear any debris that may be in front of storm drains.

In Orleans, debris pickup continues but the amount of debris is massive and will likely take weeks to collect. Jefferson Parish leaders say they too will take a long time before everything is cleared. Both parishes are handing out tarps for rooftops.

Over 15,000 were handed out in Jefferson Parish and 14,000 requests have already been made to the Army Corps Blue Roof program. Still, we’re told that the program is overwhelmed with requests and you won’t get one overnight. Many are concerned about what will happen when heavy rain from Nicholas comes through because they could get even more damage.

“My roof is bad but not as bad as some people. If you look farther down the street, you’ll find that people have got the side of the house blown completely out, and they’ve got blue tarps up but with what we have going on right now, they aren’t going to last because they are haphazardly put up,” says John Sovinsky.

“So, the issue that we have now is that we’ve collected 96,000 cubic yards of debris. It’s vegetative debris which are trees limbs and things of that nature. But we’ve just scratched the surface so the citizens, as they were instructed to do, have been placing all that debris on the curbside along with your fences and their bags of garbage. All this material has to be exposed with this weather that’s coming through,” says Jefferson Parish Emergency Manager, Joe Valiente.

“I think residents need to be aware that even with a smaller amount of rain that we might get, it might impact our area with a little bit more street flooding. So pay attention for alerts when we talk about neutral ground parking and things like that. There are no plans for that right now but we will adjust if we need to,” says Orleans Parish Emergency Manager, Collin Arnold.

Parish leaders say while the cleanup from Ida will go on for weeks, everyone should secure their property and stay weather aware.

