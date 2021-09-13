Overtime Podcast #252 - Saints Dominate Packers in Season Opener

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

Nobody saw the 38-3 beat down of the Packers coming on Sunday, not even the Saints. But they did trust their game plan and execution, and ultimately, that’s what won out.

Jameis Winston tied a career-high with five touchdowns while undrafted players like tight end Juwan Johnson and wide receivers Chris Hogan and Deonte Harris caught four of those five touchdowns thrown.

On this episode of the Overtime Podcast, Sean Fazende and Chris Hagan break down how the Saints pulled off such a shocking win and what they need to carry over from that game to continue proving their doubters wrong.

Sean Fazende on the win overall:

“This was an absolute domination from the coaching to the execution to just the overall tone of the game. It was as close to flawless as you’re going to find, especially in a Week 1 game against an opponent of that caliber. It really was something to watch. It became really evident from the first drive that the Saints were trying to set the tone at the line of scrimmage, and they did that very quickly, and they were very thorough with it.”

Chris Hagan on the Saints offensive and defensive line winning in the trenches:

“If the Saints win on the line of scrimmage where they put their chips with this team, I’m not saying they win every game, but I’m saying they’re probably 16 of 17 games or 17 of 17 games just because you can do what you want and have success more times than not when you control the line of scrimmage like they did.”

