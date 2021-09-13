RB John Emery, Jr. out with academic issue

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The LSU run game is already struggling in 2021, and it appears they’ll be without one of their valuable contributors for the foreseeable future.

“John Emery is out for the year. Right now, he’s unavailable. Things could change. If they do change, we’ll play him. Could they change? Yea, but that’s out of my control,” said LSU head coach Ed Orgeron.

So now it’s next man up. Freshmen Corey Kiner and Armoni Goodwin are two prime candidates to get more carries.

“Yeah, I do believe they need to touch the ball more. That’s the same thing I saw in camp. Those guys are dynamite man. I think both of them are going to be great backs. Now we also like Ty Davis, he runs the ball well. He’s a bull in there. He can run inside, outside. We need to use all three of those backs,” said Orgeron.

On the defensive side of the ball, freshman Maason Smith is becoming a force to be reckoned with. He racked up three sacks against McNeese.

“Outstanding. He had a little arm problem. I thought he rushed the passer well against UCLA. He had some great moves in there. We’re using him on third down now. He’s getting better against the run. He’s got a minor injury he’s still playing with, bumps and bruises. The guy is a monster. Cody told me, Daddy when my eyes came up, I’ll saw was No. 0 every time so,” said Orgeron.

LSU will meet up with Central Michigan this Saturday. Their coach, Jim McElwain, used to be the head coach at Florida. Coach O is 1-1 against McElwain at LSU.

