BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Shooting in Eighth District leaves one man dead

NOPD is investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday evening in the 900 block of Poeyfarre St.
NOPD is investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday evening in the 900 block of Poeyfarre St.
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 11:52 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD is investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday evening in the 900 block of Poeyfarre St.

About 9:15 p.m., officers responded to a call of shots at the location. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim inside the residence with a gunshot wound. The victim was declared dead at the scene.

A subject was detained at the scene for questioning.

Anyone with any details regarding this incident is asked to call Crimestoppers.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Entergy Louisiana on Saturday (Sept. 4) released this updated power restoration map for the...
Entergy Louisiana updates restoration maps for East and West Bank of Jefferson Parish
Authorities say a Metairie man died in a crash on I-10 East involving nine vehicles on...
Hurricane Ida evacuee dies in I-10 crash while driving home to New Orleans area
Watch Fox 8 live
Surveillance video shows a garbage truck crashing into a building, hitting a trailer and...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Garbage truck crashes into building, revealing illegal grow operation
Following Hurricane Ida, recipients of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)...
Replacement SNAP benefits approved for 18 parishes following Hurricane Ida

Latest News

New Orleans trash concerns
‘Set everything on fire and call it a day,’ Residents losing patience with stinking, growing trash piles
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Juwan Johnson (83) stretches before practice during NFL...
The undrafted and overlooked help lead Saints to victory
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) throws a pass over the Green Bay Packers...
After Further Review: Five takes from Saints win over Packers
NOLA Garbage collection
NOLA Garbage collection