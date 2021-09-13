Shooting in Eighth District leaves one man dead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD is investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday evening in the 900 block of Poeyfarre St.

About 9:15 p.m., officers responded to a call of shots at the location. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim inside the residence with a gunshot wound. The victim was declared dead at the scene.

A subject was detained at the scene for questioning.

Anyone with any details regarding this incident is asked to call Crimestoppers.

