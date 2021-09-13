Storm victims in Lafourche and Terrebonne still without basic necessities two weeks later

(WVUE) - Two weeks later, many storm victims in Lafourche and Terrebonne Parish still have no electricity or even basic necessities.

In Lockport, residents are getting by with a little help from friends.

The sound of generators fills the air as many in Lafourche Parish are still without power. However, progress is being made.

In Lockport, linemen are in residential areas repairing poles and lines.

Mayor Ed Reinhardt of Lockport says he’s hoping the power is restored soon in his town.

At the town hall, volunteers were handing out basic needs like toilet paper and other hygiene products: Pet food, cold water, canned goods, and baby formula.

In the meantime, people are still working hard to recover, rebuild and survive.

Judy Wesley of Raceland is thinking of family during this difficult time.

“It’s a process and getting it all together working together as a family and things like this brings family closer together,” Wesley said. “In a way, it’s sad but it brings people closer together.”

Todd Perez of Galliano said that Ida was the most devastating storm he can remember.

“We’re gonna get through it,” Perez said. “Tomorrow’s my birthday, 58 years old, and this was the baddest hurricane I went through.”

“Well once the lights come people can do their own thing at their house,” said Mayor Reinhardt. “We gonna try to feed them as long as we can and helping them. We ain’t never gonna turn our backs on this town. This is our town and this is their town and they are gonna get what they need.”

Volunteers from across the country are here in Lafourche cooking hot meals and handing out supplies.

While it will take a long time for areas of Lafourche to recover, folks here are taking it one day at a time and are thankful for those who have come in to lend a helping hand.

