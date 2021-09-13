BBB Accredited Business
Woman missing from group home not seen in a week

Rayna Foss, 51, was last seen on Sept. 7.
Rayna Foss, 51, was last seen on Sept. 7.
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are asking for the public’s help locating a woman reported missing by her group home manager.

According to NOPD, Rayna Foss, 51, was last seen on Sept. 7.

Foss is described as being 5-foot-3 and 200 pounds. There is no last known clothing description available.

Anyone with additional information on Foss’ whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070.

