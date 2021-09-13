BBB Accredited Business
Zack: Heavy rain threat increases as Nicholas moves inland Tuesday

Expect some passing downpours for today but the heaviest rain will come Tuesday into Wednesday.
Nicholas rain potential
Nicholas rain potential(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 4:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - All eyes are on Nicholas which is a strengthening tropical storm as it moves up the Texas coast Monday morning. A landfall with Nicholas is expected along the middle Texas coast later tonight.

For your Monday, expect some downpours but they will come and go. The flood threat for today is on the lower side as we wait for Nicholas to move inland. It’s once the storm gets inland that a turn to the east towards Louisiana is expected and that’s when our greatest risk for heavy rainfall will occur.

This will come Tuesday and especially into Wednesday, as the circulation associated with Nicholas makes the turn into Louisiana and slows down. Widespread tropical downpours can be expected with rainfall totals adding up to 3-6 inches by the end of the week. Some isolated hot spots could exceed 12 inches in our local area, which is what we will be watching for as this all plays out.

A southerly breeze will start to push tides up along the coast and a Coastal Flood Advisory will be up over the next few days. Right now, the wind threat from this storm looks minimal.

Eventually by this weekend the influences from Nicholas will fade and rain chances will drop back to a scattered coverage.

