Bruce: Unwanted rain and more to come: Flood threat continues

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With our weakened infrastructure from Ida, debris is all over the area and may cause drainage blockages that cause more rapid and higher than normal street flooding. Nicholas is set to bring a high flood risk to most of Louisiana over the next two days as it slowly crawls east along I-10.

Unwanted rain & more is on the way. As remnants of Nicholas drift slowly over the area, rain totals may be the 3-4" range with isolated 5-8" in areas that train. Stay weather aware & watch for street flooding. With the weakened state from Ida. debris may cause drainage blockage. pic.twitter.com/w07TicRUuX — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) September 14, 2021

A Flash Flood Watch has been put out for our entire area as multiple inches of rain will add up the next few days, possibly leading to street flooding or more significant issues. Between 4-8 inches of rain is expected for all locations, with some spots seeing as much as a foot.

The tropical downpours will increase in intensity through the day Tuesday as feeder bands associated with Nicholas rotate in from the Gulf. Although heavy rainfall will be the greatest risk, there is also a possibility that some wind gusts to 40 mph could occur. Considering the weakened state of our infrastructure and the amount of debris piles around the area, some power disruption is possible. In addition to those risks, you can often see a spin-up tornado with tropical rain bands.

It looks like the most concentrated area of rain will cross the area later tonight and into Wednesday. That’s when the heaviest rainfall may occur, leading to the highest threat for flash flooding. There is hope by Wednesday evening a punch of dry air will filter in on the backside of Nicholas’ circulation, cutting down the widespread rain potential.

I must note that even though Nicholas will dissipate, good rain chances remain in the forecast all the way into this weekend.

