Deputies say homicide investigation is underway in Metairie

FILE GRAPHIC
FILE GRAPHIC(MGN ONLINE)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - Sheriff Joseph Lopinto reports that the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that was reported earlier today in Metairie.

At around 1:15 pm, deputies responded to a disposition check at a residence in the 500 block of N. Upland St. and located a deceased female inside. The female was suffering from multiple injuries, the nature of which will be determined at autopsy.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending the notification of the next of kin.

A suspect has been taken into custody. The suspect’s identity is being withheld at this time for investigative reasons.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call our Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.

