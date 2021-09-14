BBB Accredited Business
Entergy Louisiana says power restored to 90 percent of state’s customers post-Ida, but 87,000 are still without

Entergy Louisiana said Tuesday (Sept. 14) it has restored power to 90 percent of customers...
Entergy Louisiana said Tuesday (Sept. 14) it has restored power to 90 percent of customers statewide, 16 days after Hurricane Ida.(Entergy Louisiana)
By Ken Daley
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE (WVUE) - Entergy Louisiana said Tuesday (Sept. 14) it has restored power to 90 percent of its customers statewide in the first 16 days since Hurricane Ida. But approximately 87,000 customers remain without electricity, and some will remain in the dark until the end of the month.

The utility company said its restoration work continues, but that the 90 percent milestone was reached by 9 a.m. Tuesday. From a peak of more than 902,000 outages statewide, approximately 815,000 customers have had power restored.

In a statement, Entergy Louisiana also claimed “significant progress” has been made in the heavily impacted bayou region, river parishes and the Interstate-55 corridor.

“This progress is a testament to the dedication of our tens of thousands of workers,” said John Hawkins, the company’s vice president of distribution operations. “For those who are still without power, we want you to know that we won’t rest until every light is back on.”

Progress elsewhere - or even nearby - comes as little consolation to those households midway through their third week without power since the Category 4 storm. Entergy Louisiana said that about 80 percent of the record 30,000 power poles damaged or destroyed by Ida are in those most heavily impacted areas, leaving uncertainty about when customers in those areas will see power restored.

“While the company anticipates all customers who can safely receive power will be restored by Sept. 29, crews will continue moving into those regions to help improve upon those restoration times,” the statement said.

Entergy Louisiana also conceded that Tuesday’s arrival of Nicholas - a Category 1 hurricane that has weakened into a tropical storm since making landfall in Texas - “could adversely affect Hurricane Ida restoration.”

Entergy Louisiana encouraged customers to sign up for text alerts and follow its social media channels for the most updated restoration information. Its street-level restoration maps are available here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Watch Fox 8 live

