Man dies after being shot Monday night in Central City, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man died after being shot Monday night (sept. 13) in Central City, New Orleans police said. The victim’s identity and age were not immediately disclosed.

The NOPD said officers responding to reports of gunfire around 9:51 p.m. found the man in the 1200 block of South Saratoga Street, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. New Orleans EMS brought the man to a hospital, but he did not survive his injury.

Police ask anyone with information on the shooting to contact NOPD homicide detective Christopher Puccio at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

