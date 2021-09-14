Prison-contracted teacher arrested in East Feliciana on allegations of smuggling contraband items to inmates

JACKSON, La. (WVUE) - A 61-year-old teacher contracted to further the education of inmates at the Dixon Correctional Institute was arrested Monday (Sept. 13) after admitting to smuggling contraband items to prisoners, the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections said.

Mark Shamburger of Ethel was booked into the East Feliciana Parish Jail, accused of introducing contraband into a penal institution and malfeasance in office. Shamburger faces up to five years in prison if convicted on the contraband count, and up to 10 years if found guilty of the malfeasance allegation.

Authorities said Dixon investigators questioned Shamburger and he admitted to sneaking banned cellphones, cigarettes and alcohol to inmates inside the institution.

Spokesman Ken Pastorick said Shamburger has been banned from Department of Corrections property, pending the outcome of his case. Shamburger was a teacher contracted by the Louisiana Special School District, working inside Dixon’s education department.

