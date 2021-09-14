BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas placed on reserve/Covid list

Michael Thomas is now on the reserve/Covid list.
Michael Thomas is now on the reserve/Covid list.
By Sean Fazende
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Saints receiver Michael Thomas has been placed on the reserve/Covid list.

Thomas hasn’t played yet this season and was already on the PUP list with an injury which will keep him out at least the first six weeks of the season.

The Saints are reportedly dealing with some Covid issues within the coaching staff as well where five assistant coaches tested positive.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a Metairie man died in a crash on I-10 East involving nine vehicles on...
Hurricane Ida evacuee dies in I-10 crash while driving home to New Orleans area
Surveillance video shows a garbage truck crashing into a building, hitting a trailer and...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Garbage truck crashes into building, revealing illegal grow operation
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Tracking Nicholas
Watch Fox 8 live
Tropical Storm Nicholas track
Tropical Storm Nicholas forms in the Gulf

Latest News

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, second from left, watches players warm up before an...
REPORT: ‘Handful’ of Saints coaches test positive for COVID; key players injured
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is his by New Orleans Saints defensive end...
Duncan Commentary: Saints make a statement in Week 1
Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills (12) makes a touchdown catch during the first half...
Wide receiver Kenny Stills back with the Saints
Saints crush the Packers in Jacksonville
Jeff Duncan breaks down the Saints' statement win over the Packers