BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office searching for persons of interest in connection with armed robbery in Chalmette

Shortly before 9 p.m. on Sept. 7, Sheriff Pohlmann said, deputies received a call for service...
Shortly before 9 p.m. on Sept. 7, Sheriff Pohlmann said, deputies received a call for service from two male victims who said they were robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot of a business in the 9000 block of West Judge Perez Drive.(St. Bernard Parish)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the public in locating and identifying two persons of interest who may have been involved in an armed robbery that occurred on Tuesday, Sept. 7 in Chalmette, Sheriff James Pohlmann said.

Shortly before 9 p.m. on Sept. 7, Sheriff Pohlmann said, deputies received a call for service from two male victims who said they were robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot of a business in the 9000 block of West Judge Perez Drive.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they were met by the two victims who said three black males in an older model, dark-colored Chevrolet Suburban parked next to them, exited the vehicle, brandished weapons and demanded their belongings.

The suspects then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

During the altercation, one of the male victims, a 16-year-old, was struck with a firearm and suffered a laceration to the head. Sheriff Pohlmann said no one else was injured in the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the identities of these two persons of interest, their whereabouts or further information regarding this incident is asked to call the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office at (504) 271-2501, the Criminal Investigations Bureau’s tip hotline at (504) 271-TIPS or 8477, or Crimestoppers GNO at (504) 822-1111. Callers to the CIB tip hotline or Crimestoppers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash award from Crimestoppers.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a Metairie man died in a crash on I-10 East involving nine vehicles on...
Hurricane Ida evacuee dies in I-10 crash while driving home to New Orleans area
Watch Fox 8 live
Surveillance video shows a garbage truck crashing into a building, hitting a trailer and...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Garbage truck crashes into building, revealing illegal grow operation
Tropical Storm Nicholas track
Tropical Storm Nicholas forms in the Gulf
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window

Latest News

Terrebonne and Lafourche recovery update
Storm victims in Lafourche and Terrebonne still without basic necessities two weeks later
Home damage from Hurricane Ida is seen in Kenner, La.
FEMA urges recipients of FEMA funds to use the money wisely
A utility worker is dead after a suspected drunk driver struck him in the roadway, according to...
Police: Utility worker struck, killed by drunk driver in Slidell
St. Tammany Parish deputies in an air boat, searching for the body of Timothy Satterlee or the...
Gator suspected of killing elderly man in Ida floodwaters captured