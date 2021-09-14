Storm-ravaged residents in Destrehan worried about rain Nicholas could bring

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With the rain, Nicholas could bring threatening our already storm weakened area, many people are trying to find ways to protect their damaged homes.

A lot of people in St. Charles Parish were looking for tarps. So many that the Destrehan pod site was out and we had to go over to Luling on the Westbank to find them.

Ida’s wrath was very evident on both sides of the river, but for many, especially in the Ormond area, roofs were the least of their concerns.

“We’re more concerned about the rain coming than we were about the hurricane that just left,” Michael Mobley said.

Even though Mobley and his neighbors still don’t have power, he admits this morning things just began to feel a bit more normal.

“That’s a ritual for me, a good, hot cup of coffee and the morning paper,” Mobley said. “By George, it was there this morning! I check every morning and this morning it was there.”

Mobley says since 1978, the only times his house has flooded were during bad rainstorms, not during hurricanes.

However, Ida brought it an inch away from getting inside his home.

“Sent from God maybe, that the wind changed direction and it blew the water away,” Mobley said.

Neighbors in Ormond are praying for something similar.

“All of the neighbors are concerned when they see something that can bring anything from four to five inches of rain, or more, especially within a short period of time,” Burt Walters said.

Burt and Marsha Walters say the parish has done and continues to do good work to improve the flooding issue. That’s why the neighborhood has teamed up to make sure they do their part to keep the parish’s system working the best it can.

“We just started getting garbage bags with the neighbors and we didn’t put them on the street knowing that there was another tropical depression, or whatever it may be, coming our way,” Marsha Walters said. “We wanted to make sure it wasn’t in the street.”

Even the neighbors who aren’t staying in their homes at the moment are doing their part.

“Every time they come they’re cleaning up, they’re putting stuff out to get these things cleaned up, keeping the drains clean, keeping the streets clean, so they do what they can and there’s been a lot of support in this area,” Burt said.

