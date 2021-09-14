Tangipahoa Parish declares state of emergency in anticipation of Nicholas' rainfall

AMITE, La. (WVUE) - Due to the approach of Hurricane Nicholas, President Robby Miller has filed a declaration of emergency for Tangipahoa Parish.

Under the terms of the declaration which was signed Tuesday afternoon, Miller’s “state of emergency” order activates the parish’s Emergency Operations Center in Amite.

Parish leaders are especially concerned about the potential for several days of rain and flash-flooding with this tropical system. Self-serve sandbag stations will be set up at the 13 rural fire stations across the parish. Residents are asked to bring their own shovel and may fill as many sandbags as they need from these locations.

“We encourage anyone who has had an issue with flash flooding or flooding following extended rain events to please come out and get sandbags,” Miller said.

Parish leaders are also asking residents in low-lying and flood-prone areas to be prepared to move.

“I know this comes at a really tough point for a lot of residents, but we’ve got another storm to prepare for and monitor closely. I encourage our residents to take the necessary precautions to protect their property the best they can and to make good decisions about how to get through the next several days,” Miller said.

Miller encouraged residents to stay tuned to local media and the TPG website, www.Tangipahoa.org, as well as the parish’s social media channels for weather-related updates.

