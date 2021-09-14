BBB Accredited Business
Wide receiver Kenny Stills back with the Saints

Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills (12) makes a touchdown catch during the first half...
Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills (12) makes a touchdown catch during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga) (KY3)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Wide receiver Kenny Stills is back in the Black and Gold. The former 2013 5th-round pick of the Saints signed with the practice squad according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Stills worked out for the team with a group of receivers at the Saints base in Texas.

Stills played for the Saints in 2013-14 seasons. The Oklahoma alum pulled in eight touchdown receptions for the Who-Dats.

The Saints traded Stills to the Dolphins in 2015 for linebacker Dannell Ellerbe and a 3rd-round pick.

Stills played in Miami for four seasons. The wideout played for the Texans the last two seasons.

