Zack: Heavy rain threat increases as Nicholas moves into Louisiana

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect thru Thursday.
Rainfall potential from Nicholas
Rainfall potential from Nicholas(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 4:36 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Nicholas is set to bring a high flood risk to most of Louisiana over the next two days as it slowly crawls east along I-10.

A Flash Flood Watch has been put out for our entire area as multiple inches of rain will add up the next few days possibly leading to street flooding or more significant issues. In the end between 4-8 inches of rain is expected for all locations with some spots seeing as much as a foot.

The tropical downpours will begin to increase in intensity through the day today as feeder bands associated with Nicholas rotate in from the Gulf. Although heavy rainfall will be the greatest risk, there is also a possibility that some wind gusts to 40 mph could occur. Considering the weakened state of our infrastructure and the amount of debris piles around the area, some power disruption is possible. In addition to those risks, you can always see a spin up tornado with tropical rain bands.

It does look like the most concentrated area of rain will cross the area later tonight and into Wednesday. That’s when the heaviest rainfall may occur leading to the highest threat for flash flooding. There is hope by Wednesday evening a punch of dry air will filter in on the backside of Nicholas’ circulation cutting down on the widespread rain potential.

I must note that even though Nicholas will dissipate, good rain chances remain in the forecast all the way into this weekend.

Nightly weather update for Mon., Sept. 13 at 10 p.m.
Evening weather update for Mon., Sept. 13 at 5 p.m.
Rain preparation in Jefferson Parish and New Orleans
