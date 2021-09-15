Beloved Amite Magnet High teacher whose version of the national anthem went viral passes away

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A beloved teacher whose version of the national anthem was shared nationwide has passed away.

Officials at Amite Magnet High announced the passing of Mrs. Sharnwanika Cotton-Pittman in a post on the school’s Facebook page.

“It is with heavy sadness that AHMS shares the loss of one of its most dedicated and spirited teachers,” the post read. “Always with a friendly smile and encouraging word, Mrs. Cotton’s heartbeat purple and gold as she carried out her many school roles.”

Two years ago someone captured Mrs. Cotton’s rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner at a school event and shared the video. The cell phone video quickly gained attention as an uplifting and inspirational moment for many.

The AHMS post ended by saying that Mrs. Cotton will never be forgotten.

