Bruce: Flood threat slowly diminishing

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Tonight expect spotty showers and a downpour or two. Rain chances will remain above average but the bands of training rains with Nicholas are moving to our east.

Bruce: 10pm snapshot tonight! Flood threat slowly diminishing as rain will be more widespread. Flood watch remains in effect through Thursday evening due to many drains clogged with Ida debris. Rain chances stay with us through the weekend. Stay weather aware pic.twitter.com/vWSsvXtKEL — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) September 15, 2021

There is a lot of moisture left behind that will help develop spotty rain and a few storms mover the next several days. Rain totals through Friday will be in the 2-4 inch range but spaced over over time. Fortunately we are seeing a bit of a break between rounds of rain through tonight. The clouds and rain will at least keep daytime temperatures in check in the upper 80s. Lows will stay in the upper 70s with so much moisture around. Expect more passing shoers and a few storms around through the weekend.

