Incredible video shows massive storm surge flooding Frenier Landing in LaPlace

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAPLACE, La. (WVUE) - New GoPro video from the Hurricane Track team obtained by Fox 8 shows Hurricane Ida’s incredible storm surge pushing into Frenier Landing in LaPlace on Aug. 29.

The video captures around 10 feet of surge drowning everything in sight, save for the power lines and treetops.

Frenier Landing, nestled between the Maurepas Swamp and Lake Pontchartrain, is home to a few restaurants and a newly-developed zipline course.

Lake Pontchartrain flows right into the loading dock in front of an oyster bar where Mark Sudduth set his camera.

Follow the latest on Ida’s aftermath, recovery, and resources here.

The highest water came later at night when the eye passed nearly over them. Sudduth says his camera was submerged at one point.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Incredible video shows massive storm surge into Frenier Landing in LaPlace
