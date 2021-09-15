Incredible video shows massive storm surge flooding Frenier Landing in LaPlace

LAPLACE, La. (WVUE) - New GoPro video from the Hurricane Track team obtained by Fox 8 shows Hurricane Ida’s incredible storm surge pushing into Frenier Landing in LaPlace on Aug. 29.

The video captures around 10 feet of surge drowning everything in sight, save for the power lines and treetops.

Frenier Landing, nestled between the Maurepas Swamp and Lake Pontchartrain, is home to a few restaurants and a newly-developed zipline course.

Lake Pontchartrain flows right into the loading dock in front of an oyster bar where Mark Sudduth set his camera.

The highest water came later at night when the eye passed nearly over them. Sudduth says his camera was submerged at one point.

