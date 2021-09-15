LSU baseball announces 2022 schedule

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU baseball has announced its 2022 schedule on Wednesday, September 15.

The 56 game schedule is set to start on Friday, February 18, when the Tigers face off against Maine in a three-game series in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

LSU will play nearly half of its regular-season schedule (24 games) against teams that participated in the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

The season opener against Maine will mark the first game at LSU for Jay Johnson, who was named the Tigers’ head coach in June after leading Arizona to the 2021 Pac-12 title and a berth in the College World Series.

SEC conference play will begin with a home series against Texas A&M on March 18.

LSU will also host Auburn, Missouri, Georgia, and Ole Miss, and LSU will travel to play Florida, Mississippi State, Arkansas, Alabama, and Vanderbilt.

The Tigers will play two fall exhibition games at home in Alex Box Stadium versus New Orleans on Sunday, November 7, and versus UL-Lafayette on Sunday, November 14.

