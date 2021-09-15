LSU Health Shreveport alum set to become youngest American to visit space

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Haley Arceneaux is a 2016 graduate of physician assistant program in the School of Allied Health Professions at LSU Health Shreveport... and she’s about to make history.

On Sept. 15, she will become the youngest American to visit space. She currently works as a physician assistant at St. Jude.

LSU Health says Arceneaux will be part of “Inspiration4″, named after the upcoming four-member mission, which aims to raise awareness and money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Arceneaux was cured of childhood cancer there back in the early 2000s. Not only will Arceneaux become the youngest American to visit space, she will also become the first person with a prosthesis to visit space, as well as the first cancer survivor.

When she was 10-years-old, Arceneaux was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, the university says. It’s a rare bone cancer that doctors found in her left leg. The diagnosis came just one week after she earned her black belt in Taekwondo. Arceneaux and her family traveled to Memphis to seek treatment at St. Jude. She endured a “very difficult” surgery in which doctors removed the tumor and installed an artificial femur and knee. Arceneaux then underwent a year of “very intense chemotherapy.” Despite the challenges, Arceneaux says it was “an important time” that made her who she is today.

About nine months after beginning her work at St. Jude, Arceneaux says she was offered the opportunity to join the Inspiration4 crew.

“When I got the call, they started talking about the background of this mission to space and then they asked me if I wanted to have a seat on board,” Arceneaux said.

Other members of the mission are Chris Sembroski, Jared Isaacman, and Dr. Sian Proctor, with Isaacman serving as commander. Arceneaux is the team’s medical officer; Sembroski is an aerospace data engineer; and Dr. Proctor is the mission pilot. The four will become the first human spaceflight to reach orbit with a crew made up entirely of private citizens. Thus far, every crew to fly in Earth’s orbit has been led by a government-employed astronaut.

Haley Arceneaux (SpaceX)

Dr. Sian Proctor (SpaceX)

Jared Isaacman (SpaceX)

Chris Sembroski (SpaceX)

Arceneaux chatted with Isaacman on a Zoom call a few days after agreeing to the mission. He explained how the trip would be used to raise money for St. Jude. The crew is hoping to raise $200 million. It’s all part of Isaacman’s goal to give hope to kids with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses. Click here to find out how you can donate.

This mission is different from those in July by Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin (funded by Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos respectively) because those missions were suborbital, meaning they only reached the edge of space, giving those aboard a few minutes of microgravity and brief views of Earth from an altitude of more than 50 miles. The Inspiration4 mission, in contrast, is a three-day mission in which the Crew Dragon capsule will circle Earth dozens of times before reentering the atmosphere with a parachute-assisted splashdown off Florida’s coast. It will be the fourth flight with people on board for the Crew Dragon capsule, following three previous launches that carried NASA astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS).

The launch will stream on SpaceX’s YoutTube channel Wednesday beginning at 2:45 p.m. It will also stream on space.com courtesy of SpaceX. The five-hour launch window from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida opens at 7:02 p.m.

Click here to learn more about the mission.

