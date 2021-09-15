BBB Accredited Business
LSU offense planning to speed things up against Central Michigan

Max Johnson and his unit will use tempo this Saturday against Central Michigan.
By Garland Gillen
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The LSU offensive line was short three starters against McNeese State. For the most part, the offensive line kept Max Johnson clean, but the competition will improve in the coming weeks.

“We took some steps forward I felt from Week 1 to Week 2. So it was good to see some improvement. Even with guys out, something Coach Davis has said since he got here, everyone in the room, starter, wherever you are on the depth chart is going to be held to the same standard. We did some better things. Not where we want to be yet as a unit. But we got to keep progressing, and hopefully get there soon,” said LSU center Liam Shanahan.

It also appears the Tiger offense as a whole is a work in progress. The more snaps the better for Jake Peetz’s unit.

“Focusing on tempo this week. As you focus on temp more in the game, the faster you move, the more momentum you have as an offense.Lately we’ve been starting off slow. Felt like it has to do something with momentum. So I think that’s our main focus this week to get everything going faster,” said wide receiver Kayshon Boutte.

LSU jumps into SEC play next weekend. So is there a chance they don’t take Central Michigan as serious competition this week?

“I got a lot of respect for all my opponents. I don’t downplay anyone because their not SEC. None of that. It’s respect your opponent. Because I feel like with UCLA we didn’t respect our opponent, and it got handed to us,” said Boutte.

LSU is a 20-point favorite over Central Michigan. In Week 1, the Chippewas played a close game with Missouri.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

