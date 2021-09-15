BBB Accredited Business
Man who fired shots inside Warehouse District condo before taking own life was Orleans DA’s office employee

Jermaine Martinez Green, a 29-year-old trial assistant with the Orleans Parish District...
Jermaine Martinez Green, a 29-year-old trial assistant with the Orleans Parish District Attorney's office, fired shots at someone inside a Warehouse District condo before taking his own life on Sept. 13.(Facebook)
By Ken Daley
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man whom New Orleans police say shot at someone inside a Warehouse District condo before taking his own life Sunday night (Sept. 13) was an employee of the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s office, authorities confirmed.

Detectives initially investigated the death of 29-year-old Jermaine Martinez Green as a possible homicide. But after interviewing two men inside the residence at the Cotton Mill complex in the 900 block of Poeyfarre Street where gunshots rang out around 9:15 p.m., investigators determined Green attempted to kill someone inside the residence before turning the gun on himself. Police said no one else was struck by the other gunshots.

NOLA.com was the first to report that Green was employed since April as a trial assistant in the Juvenile Division of District Attorney Jason Williams’ office. Two of Green’s social media pages show he previously spent just over two years employed at the NOPD’s crime lab and forensics division, and that he was a jail deputy with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office for 17 months before that.

As a trial assistant, Green most recently was tasked with performing administrative tasks in support of prosecuting attorneys, the OPDA’s office said. He did not hold a law degree, nor deal directly with juvenile defendants. An office spokesman said he was unaware of any recent erratic or concerning behavior reported by Green’s colleagues or supervisors.

In a written statement provided by the office, Williams described Green as “a valued, positive member of our team.”

“It is incredibly unfortunate that he is no longer with us,” Williams added. “His presence and impact will certainly be missed. As with any open matter, we cannot get into the specifics of the case or speak to any details out of respect for the legal process.”

