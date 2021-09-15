BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: Rounds of heavy rain continue

Another 2 to 5 inches possible
The Weather Prediction Center forecast another 3 to 5 inches across parts of the region over...
The Weather Prediction Center forecast another 3 to 5 inches across parts of the region over the next 5 days.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Wet weather from Nicholas covered the region through the overnight. Joseph, our weather watcher in Cut Off called in a nearly 7 inch total just through mid-morning. Fortunately we are seeing a bit of a break between rounds of rain through the afternoon. Another 2 to 5 inches of rain is still likely over the next several days keeping the possibility of localized flooding in the forecast depending on how quickly the rain comes. Plenty of moisture will remain in the region right through the weekend. The clouds and rain will at least keep daytime temperatures in check in the upper 80s. Lows will stay in the upper 70s with so much moisture around.

