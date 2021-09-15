NOLA offering temporary garbage drop-off location at bus station

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The City of New Orleans is organizing a drop-off location for people to bring bagged garbage in the wake of Ida, according to Mayor LaToya Cantrell, as city workers struggle to keep up with the demand for collection.

The site will open at 11 a.m. on Wed., Sept. 15 at the Elysian Fields Transfer Station (2829 Elysian Fields Ave.).

As opposed to going to the landfill, dropping off trash here will be free of charge, as the city works to increase the number of contractors collecting garbage. Some people have not had trash picked up in over two weeks.

Beginning this morning at 11AM, the City of New Orleans Department of Sanitation will allow residents to dispose of bagged household garbage at the Elysian Fields Transfer Station



This will be free of charge, temporarily, while our sanitation contractor capacity increases. pic.twitter.com/6OmDqYPYnu — Mayor LaToya Cantrell (@mayorcantrell) September 15, 2021

More: Piles of garbage overwhelm residents and workers

Hours will be 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. daily moving forward. There may be long lines and wait times. Officers will be on hand to direct traffic along Elysian Fields Avenue.

The city will not accept vegetative debris, construction debris, appliances, electronics, or tires.

If you have any questions, you’re asked to call 311.

The City will not be accepting vegetative debris, construction debris, appliances, electronics, or tires. Commercial vehicles are not eligible to dispose of debris at the Elysian Fields Transfer Station.



Please direct any questions to

📞3-1-1 — Mayor LaToya Cantrell (@mayorcantrell) September 15, 2021

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.