BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

NOLA offering temporary garbage drop-off location at bus station

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The City of New Orleans is organizing a drop-off location for people to bring bagged garbage in the wake of Ida, according to Mayor LaToya Cantrell, as city workers struggle to keep up with the demand for collection.

The site will open at 11 a.m. on Wed., Sept. 15 at the Elysian Fields Transfer Station (2829 Elysian Fields Ave.).

As opposed to going to the landfill, dropping off trash here will be free of charge, as the city works to increase the number of contractors collecting garbage. Some people have not had trash picked up in over two weeks.

More: Piles of garbage overwhelm residents and workers

Hours will be 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. daily moving forward. There may be long lines and wait times. Officers will be on hand to direct traffic along Elysian Fields Avenue.

The city will not accept vegetative debris, construction debris, appliances, electronics, or tires.

If you have any questions, you’re asked to call 311.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DSNAP offered
DSNAP approved for residents in 25 Louisiana parishes hit by Hurricane Ida
Authorities say a Metairie man died in a crash on I-10 East involving nine vehicles on...
Hurricane Ida evacuee dies in I-10 crash while driving home to New Orleans area
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Surveillance video shows a garbage truck crashing into a building, hitting a trailer and...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Garbage truck crashes into building, revealing illegal grow operation
LSU running back coach Kevin Faulk
Daughter of LSU running backs coach dies, football team says

Latest News

Rescuing oil-covered birds after Ida for Wednesday, Sept. 15
Rescuing oil-covered birds after Ida for Wednesday, Sept. 15
St. Tammany Parish recovery update with Chris Masingill for Wednesday, Sept. 15
St. Tammany Parish recovery update with Chris Masingill for Wednesday, Sept. 15
St. Charles Parish recovery update with President Matthew Jewell for Wednesday, Sept. 15
St. Charles Parish recovery update with President Matthew Jewell for Wednesday, Sept. 15
Tips for talking to kids about storms with Dr. Jill West for Wednesday, Sept. 15
Tips for talking to kids about storms with Dr. Jill West for Wednesday, Sept. 15