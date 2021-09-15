BBB Accredited Business
Saints 3.5-point favorites over the Panthers

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, second from left, watches players warm up before an...
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, second from left, watches players warm up before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For the first time in this young NFL season, the New Orleans Saints are favored to win a contest. Right now, the Black and Gold is a 3.5-point favorite over Carolina.

Last week, the Saints were 3.5-point underdogs to the Packers. New Orleans thrashed Green Bay, 38-3.

In Week 1, the Panthers were 3.5-point favorites over the Jets. Carolina beat New York, 19-14.

The Saints swept the Panthers in 2020. They won at the Dome, 27-24, and on the road, 33-7.

