Saints injury report for Wednesday’s practice is a lengthy one

Marshon Lattimore (23) could miss time with a thumb injury. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle) New...
Marshon Lattimore (23) could miss time with a thumb injury. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle) New Orleans Saints Pool Photo/Derick Hingle(Derick Hingle | AP)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans is only one game into their 2021 campaign, but the bumps and bruises are already mounting up.

Eight players missed practice with a myriad of injuries, and two were limited in the workout.

Linebacker Kwon Alexander (elbow), DE Marcus Davenport (shoulder), DE Tanoh Kpassagnon (calf), CB Marshon Lattimore (hand), C Erik McCoy (calf), Trevor Siemian (illness), LB Pete Werner (hamstring), and CB P.J. Williams (back) all missed practice Wednesday.

CB C.J. Gardner Johnson (knee) and LB Chase Hansen (groin) were limited in the workout.

Lattimore sustained a thumb injury in the first half of the Packers contest. The newly paid corner had surgery on the thumb. He’s currently week-to-week with the ailment.

According to the NFL Network, McCoy could miss the next four games with his calf injury. McCoy left the Packers game in the first quarter.

Davenport is dealing with a pectoral injury. There’s no timetable on his return to the Black and Gold.

