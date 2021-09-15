St. Charles Parish to hand out carbon monoxide detectors on Thursday

ST.CHARLES PARISH, La. (WVUE) - St. Charles parish leaders will pass out carbon monoxide detectors Thursday (September 16th) at the Edward Dufresne Community Center at 274 Judge Edward Dufresne Parkway between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

At-Large Councilwoman Holly Fonseca says watching the Ida death count in the state climb due to carbon monoxide poison worried her. She and Parish President Matthew Jewel then started reaching out looking to get detectors to residents, “[we] have been very concerned about our residents’ safety using all of these generators.”

Fonseca says residents will need to bring proof of St. Charles residency. Detectors will be distributed to one per vehicle.

“Our residents are very resilient. We will get through this. It’s just been very trying,” Fonseca said.

Residents like Victor Sheppard are working as fast as possible to return to their homes, “the hardest part is not sleeping in your own bed. That’s a big difference. When I’m at the hotel, I’ll sleep then I start thinking about the house,” Sheppard said.

His wife evacuated to Texas ahead of Ida. He and his friends stayed behind, “were crazy enough to be in there playing dominoes,” Sheppard said. “We watched the storm. It’s the aftermath that really was the worst part of it, seeing the water start coming in. The ceiling falling stuff like that.”

Today, a contractor guts out the walls to most of his home, covered with mold.

He understands it will be weeks before he can return but he’s optimistic of the outcome, “if it’s up to me, it would all be in the next couple of weeks but I mean it’s all going to be dependent on what’s going to be done on the inside.”

