Thieves steal guns and cars in Bedico, Tangiphoa Parish deputies say

Footage from several residential security cameras shows a group of men canvassing the area...
Footage from several residential security cameras shows a group of men canvassing the area looking for unlocked vehicles.(TPSO)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BEDICO, La. (WVUE) - Tangipahoa Parish deputies say that thieves stole guns and vehicles that were unlocked early yesterday morning in Bedico near CC Road.

Footage from several residential security cameras shows a group of men canvassing the area looking for unlocked vehicles.

Two cars were stolen and a handgun was stolen from a third vehicle. All vehicles were unlocked. Keys were inside of the two vehicles that were stolen.

Detectives have tracked the last known movements of the stolen vehicles and have a lead on one of the suspects involved in the incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact TPSO Detectives Wylie Foster and Michael D’Amato at (985) 902-2011. Those who wish to provide information anonymously can do so through Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa, Inc. @ (800) 55 –5245 and earn a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

