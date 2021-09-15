Zack: Nicholas is dissipating but the heavy rain threat remains

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Nicholas’ circulation continues to slowly dissipate as it meanders over Southwest Louisiana but the threat for heavy rainfall remains in the forecast.

Off and on downpours will continue to be the story for your Wednesday. Now we have seen a lot of rain across the area but it has been distributed over several hours. This has led to only minor street flooding but at any moment, a band of downpours can roll through leading to a couple inches of rain. That’s the concern as we go throughout the day today and why we need to monitor radar closely.

Just because Nicholas will dissipate over the next 24 hours, that doesn’t mean the heavy rain threat will end. Storms are expected to be around all the way through the upcoming weekend with a good 60% coverage expected each day thru Sunday. Now there will be plenty of breaks and even some sun at times but we are so water logged now, the flood risk will need to be monitored even after Nicholas goes away.

If you are one of those looking for our next cold front, I’m not seeing it over the next 7 days so we shall keep looking.

