Bruce: As Nicholas weakens, few showers and storms linger into the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As Nicholas loses its identity, there is still lots of low level moisture that will cause daytime heating and showers and a few downpours. We will also see many dry hours. Our flash flood watch continues still through Friday for most of the area including the Mississippi Gulf Coast mainly because we’ve already had a whole bunch of rain around in many locations and the possibility of seeing one or two more storms still continues to give you the opportunity for street flooding and quick water rises with lots of debris from Ida making drainage more difficult.

Bruce: Rain potential outlook through Friday evening. Although a flash flood watch is in effect, the flood threat continues to diminish. Yes, there will be some rain around and a few downpours, but like today many dry hours. Flood watch due to Ida debris blocking drainage. pic.twitter.com/j6Shgz01ji — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) September 16, 2021

So it won’t be raining everywhere all at once, but the opportunity for those flooding rains to pop up in a few locations is a problem here as we go through the the weekend. Temperature wise through the morning it’s going to be mild with mid to upper 70s warming up into the 80s by the afternoon. As we get into the afternoon heat of the day and the tropical moisture will likely help fuel some storms. We’re not really going to get a whole lot of a break from the rain even through the weekend we could continue to see some of these heavier storms bursting up through the area and allowing us to see some individual areas that get into a random flooding situation. Also going to be watching the rivers on the North Shore. The Tchefuncte crested this morning just under 19 feet in the moderate flood range. All other rivers stayed at minor flood stage or below.

