FFF: Saints representing NOLA and the Gulf South from afar

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In this edition of FFF, we dissect the Saints love for their city, a big reintroduction at Manchester United, and COVID/Ida closes a NOLA restaurant.

FOOTBALL

The New Orleans Saints evacuated to the Dallas-Fort Worth area for Ida, and have yet to return to our city.

So if they can’t be around their people, the Black and Gold can represent their resilience and never quit attitude on the field.

Well, they did just that against Green Bay, absolutely thrashing the Packers, 38-3.

After throwing for five TD’s, Jameis Winston said the performance was all for the Who-Dats.

“We did that for them. We knew how much it would mean to get a victory. They’ve been through so much, and for us to celebrate this victory with them is amazing. Hats off to (the people of New Orleans) for their resilience. They inspired us to go out there and ball,” said Jameis Winston.

With Drew Brees no longer in the fold, Demario Davis has become a very worthy ambassador for the city. His postgame thoughts demonstrated that.

“That’s very important for us. Just wanted to stop and say, even though we’re not back at home, our heart is with our family and friends back in New Orleans and the Gulf Coast region. Our prayers are there, our support is there. Certainly, going into this game, we knew it meant a lot not just to us, but it meant a lot to the city. We even talked about, as captains, that we knew that even though some people don’t have power they’re going to find a way to watch the Saints, and that’s just what this team means to the city. And the city means the same to us, we’re one. Certainly, being able to have a statement game like we had today, which kind of revives hope in adverse times, and we’re always going to push through. We’re always going to be resilient and we’re going to get to the other side, and this is representation of that,” said Demario Davis.

FÚTBOL

Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United in 2009 to sign a mega deal with Real Madrid. Twelve years later, the Portuguese legend returned to ManU this past Saturday to face Newcastle United.

The 36-year old didn’t disappoint on his reintroduction. Ronaldo netted not one...but two goals for the Red Devils in a 4-1 victory.

The “W” vaulted Manchester United to the top of the English Premier League standings.

Going into the 2021-22 campaign, ManU wasn’t the favorite to win the trophy. But with Ronaldo back in the fold, all bets are off. The Red Devils are in prime position to win it all.

FOOD

Running a restaurant in these COVID times has been a tough proposition. Numerous spots in NOLA didn’t survive with such tight restrictions.

Add in Hurricane Ida, and these restaurants are saying “are you kidding me?!”

Cavan on Magazine Street fought to stay open throughout the pandemic, but Ida was the last straw.

It’s such a sad shame. Cavan had a cool vibe, and an awesome outdoor space to sip drinks.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.