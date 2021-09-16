Houma officer dies after crashing into drainage basin

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A 21-year-old Houma police officer was killed in single-vehicle crash in Terrebonne Parish, according to State Police.

LSP says the crash happened on Sept. 16 shortly before 6 a.m. on LA 648 (Percy Brown Road), just east of the intersection with Audubon Avenue.

Austin Bush, 21, was killed in the crash.

LSP says Bush was traveling west in a fully-marked HPD unit when he struck a log, causing him to go into a drainage basin where it became fully submerged in water.

Bush was removed from the vehicle by first responders and taken to a local hospital where he died.

Houma Chief of Police Dana Coleman released the following statement:

“Our hearts are deeply saddened with the loss of our brother, Officer Austin Bush. Officer Austin Bush had a bright future with our agency, where he was committed to the oath of protecting and serving our community. Our agency is grieving with his family as this process unfolds and asks that you give them some privacy to digest this tremendous loss. Our prayers and condolences are with his family,” Coleman said.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet said his thoughts and prayers are with Bush’s family and coworkers at the Houma Police Department. “We are grieving with you,” he said. “This is a sad day for the entire community.”

This crash remains under investigation.

