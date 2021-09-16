Judge drops lawsuit accusing Marilyn Manson of sexual assault

(WVUE) - According to TMZ, a judge has dismissed a lawsuit from a woman who accused Marilyn Manson of sexual assault.

Legal documents obtained by TMZ stated that the judge dismissed the suit on Tuesday, ruling the statute of limitations had passed on the woman’s claims.

Manson was sued in May by a Jane Doe who claims they started dating in 2011 before the relationship between her and the rock star took a turn for the worse and he raped and threatened her. The accuser claimed she repressed her memories of the rape which led the judge to dismiss the suit because the accuser couldn’t give an explanation of how her memory was repressed.

Manson is currently facing three other lawsuits for sexual assault against three other women, one including his former assistant and “Game of Thrones” star Esme Bianco.

RELATED STORIES:

Rocker Manson accused of spitting, blowing snot on woman

Marilyn Manson surrenders on New Hampshire assault warrant

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.