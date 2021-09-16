BBB Accredited Business
Judge drops lawsuit accusing Marilyn Manson of sexual assault

FILE - In this Dec. 10, 2019, file photo, Marilyn Manson attends the 9th annual "Home for the...
FILE - In this Dec. 10, 2019, file photo, Marilyn Manson attends the 9th annual "Home for the Holidays" benefit concert in Los Angeles. According to a police affidavit released Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, rocker Marilyn Manson approached a videographer at his 2019 concert in New Hampshire and allegedly spit and blew snot at her. Manson, whose legal name is Brian Hugh Warner, surrendered last month to police in Los Angeles in connection with a 2019 arrest warrant in the case.(Source: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
(WVUE) - According to TMZ, a judge has dismissed a lawsuit from a woman who accused Marilyn Manson of sexual assault.

Legal documents obtained by TMZ stated that the judge dismissed the suit on Tuesday, ruling the statute of limitations had passed on the woman’s claims.

Manson was sued in May by a Jane Doe who claims they started dating in 2011 before the relationship between her and the rock star took a turn for the worse and he raped and threatened her. The accuser claimed she repressed her memories of the rape which led the judge to dismiss the suit because the accuser couldn’t give an explanation of how her memory was repressed.

Manson is currently facing three other lawsuits for sexual assault against three other women, one including his former assistant and “Game of Thrones” star Esme Bianco.

