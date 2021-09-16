Nicondra: Individual storms remain an issue

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Some clouds around to start the morning, but it is mostly dry. We are going to continue to see just a few storms around as we are looking at what’s left of Nicholas. Here we’ve still got that spin The Weather Prediction Center is been monitoring the system. We’ve seen it drop below depression status is now post tropical storm Nicholas as it continues to have a little center spinning just off the Louisiana coast. Viper radar not showing a whole lot this morning. We saw a little cluster of storms that brought a flood advisory to parts of Harrison County earlier in the morning. As we continue on through the day we are going to continue to see some of these spotty storms around. Our flash flood watch continues still through Friday for most of the area including the Mississippi Gulf Coast mainly because we’ve already had a whole bunch of rain around in many locations and the possibility of seeing one or two more storms still continues to give you the opportunity for street flooding and quick water rises with lots of debris from Ida making drainage more difficult. So it won’t be raining everywhere all at once, but the opportunity for those flooding rains to pop up in a few locations is a problem here as we go through the day. Temperature wise through the morning it’s going to be mild with mid to upper 70s warming up into the 80s by the afternoon. The cloud cover should help keep things in check and we really are just going to be on the lookout for those individual storms around through the day. As we get into the afternoon heat of the day and the tropical moisture will likely help fuel some storms. We’re not really going to get a whole lot of a break from the rain even through the weekend we could continue to see some of these heavier storms bursting up through the area and allowing us to see some individual areas that get into a flooding situation. Also going to be watching the rivers on the North Shore. The Tchefuncte is expected to Crest this morning around 20 feet that could cause some issues along some of the roadways nearby and will continue to monitor that situation as well.

