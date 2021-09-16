BBB Accredited Business
No hotel space in Baton Rouge; Central Michigan alters plans

WAFB file photo of a hotel room
WAFB file photo of a hotel room(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Central Michigan University football team planned to arrive in Baton Rouge on Friday, Sept. 17 ahead of Saturday’s matchup against LSU.

There’s just one problem – the team does not have a place to stay.

The Baton Rouge hotel where the team was scheduled to stay is currently occupied by utility lineman and first responders connected to the response to Hurricane Ida.

RELATED: Lunch with Coach O: Central Michigan at LSU Preview

Because of that, the hotel cannot accommodate the team and staff along with the several hundred hotel rooms they needed.

Central Michigan has now changed plans and the team will fly into Baton Rouge Saturday morning and fly out after the game, LSU Communications Director Michael Bonnette said.

Central Michigan fans have also encountered trouble finding rooms. Deborah Sanders, the General Manager of the Sonesta ES Suites on Nicholson Drive, near LSU, says they have had to cancel reservations for “about 10 to 15” Michigan fans who had rooms booked there because their hotel is also currently full of guests related to Hurricane Ida.

RELATED: Daughter of LSU running backs coach dies, football team says

The popular booking site for hotel rooms, Priceline, showed only one hotel with availability in Baton Rouge Saturday evening. That was at LaQuinta Inn and Suites off Siegen Lane where rooms were listed at $321 per night.

