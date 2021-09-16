NOPD investigating a fatal hit and run

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating a hit and run that occurred at or near N. Peters and Elysian Fields, officials say.

Initial reports indicate there is a male victim.

He was transported to the hospital where he passed away.

No further details are available at this time.

