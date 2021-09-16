BBB Accredited Business
NOPD investigating a fatal hit and run

Hit-and-run graphic
Hit-and-run graphic(MGN online)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating a hit and run that occurred at or near N. Peters and Elysian Fields, officials say.

Initial reports indicate there is a male victim.  

He was transported to the hospital where he passed away.

No further details are available at this time.

